Miss Uganda contestants leave Brenda Nanyonjo teary during pre-birthday surprise

By Ignatius Kamya

Contestants in the Miss Uganda boot camp treated franchise holder Brenda Nanyonjo (Queen Ma, as they call her) to a surprise pre-birthday treat at the talent night on Saturday, March 4, which left her in tears.

Moments after all the girls were done with showcasing their talent, two of them picked Nanyonjo off her chair telling her how they had a surprise for her. Just as she was going on stage, another group came towards her carrying a cake.

It was at this time that Nanyonjo realised it was a pre-birthday surprise from the girls and because of the joy, she started crying.

Nanyonjo thanked them for thinking about her despite not being allowed to get out of camp.

She commended their coordination to ensure the cake is delivered on the night.

Nanyonjo’s birthday is on International Women’s Day.