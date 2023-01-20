Miss Uganda 2023 search rages on

By Steven Odeke

Miss Uganda 2023/24 beauty pageant is hitting the strides and already two regional queens have been found.

The pageant’s judges first made a stop in Arua for the West Nile queen last week before heading to Gulu to get Miss Uganda queens who will represent the northern region in the grand finale set for March 17 in Kampala.

Desire Diana Amviko, 20, from Kitgum emerged as Miss Uganda North 2023/24. She was followed by Lourine Winnifred Adyero, 22, and Judith Ayot, 24, from Gulu, in the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Amviko, a student at Makerere University, Kampala, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, impressed the day’s judges with how composed she was and seemingly unfazed by the occasion during the tough Q&A session.

The judges were looking out for a girl with character and personality that befits their theme for this year’s edition Beauty Beyond Looks and one of the tasks was the question-and-answer, where the judges rattled them with not-so-easy questions about, basically everything life.

Amviko says she enjoys reading, writing travelling, cooking, singing and helping others in her pastime.

The event held at Bomah Hotel, Gulu, attracted over 14 girls who competed fiercely to succeed Petronela Acen (outgoing Miss Uganda North), who was among the day’s judges.

The next search will be in Fort Portal on Saturday, January 21.