Friday, January 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Miss Uganda 2023 search rages on
Top News

Miss Uganda 2023 search rages on

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Steven Odeke

Miss Uganda 2023/24 beauty pageant is hitting the strides and already two regional queens have been found.

The pageant’s judges first made a stop in Arua for the West Nile queen last week before heading to Gulu to get Miss Uganda queens who will represent the northern region in the grand finale set for March 17 in Kampala.

Desire Diana Amviko, 20, from Kitgum emerged as Miss Uganda North 2023/24. She was followed by Lourine Winnifred Adyero, 22, and Judith Ayot, 24, from Gulu, in the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Amviko, a student at Makerere University, Kampala, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, impressed the day’s judges with how composed she was and seemingly unfazed by the occasion during the tough Q&A session.

The judges were looking out for a girl with character and personality that befits their theme for this year’s edition Beauty Beyond Looks and one of the tasks was the question-and-answer, where the judges rattled them with not-so-easy questions about, basically everything life.

Amviko says she enjoys reading, writing travelling, cooking, singing and helping others in her pastime.

The event held at Bomah Hotel, Gulu, attracted over 14 girls who competed fiercely to succeed Petronela Acen (outgoing Miss Uganda North), who was among the day’s judges.

The next search will be in Fort Portal on Saturday, January 21.

You may also like

Mudra irked ‘Olusuku Lwa Cement’ missed out on annual best song lists

Big Brother Titans: Four new housemates introduced, Sandra stands out

Big Brother Titans: Khosi reveals it’s a taboo for South Africans to...

Social media condemns Chameleone, bodaboda rider assault incident

Civil Aviation Authority responds to Entebbe International Airport corruption allegations

Lynette Xen’s Pregnancy Chronicles: Whenever I wear my favourite jumper, I feel...

I am the best artiste in Uganda, A Pass brags as he...

You are so disrespectful, promoter Abtex slams Kenzo over ‘demoters’ comment

Stop blaming writers for your retardation, Ray Signature bashes musicians

King Saha cancels ‘Zakayo’ show on health grounds

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.