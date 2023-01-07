Miss Uganda 2023 is back

By Reagan Ssempijja

After a long spell of no-action from Brenda Nanyonjo’s Miss Uganda Foundation – the organisers of the annual Miss Uganda beauty pageant – the action is finally back.

As has always been the norm, the search will start with regional contests.

Speaking at a presser at Zone 7, Bugolobi in Kampala on January 6, Nanyonjo revealed that with effect from January 9, West Nile auditions will be held, and on January 11, the winner of the region will be announced.

In the same breath, northern Uganda will hold its auditions on January 12, crowning the winner on January 14, in Gulu.

“From Gulu, we shall continue to Fort Portal on January 20 for auditions, from where we shall crown Miss West on January 22. From there, we shall continue to Masaka on January 27, to crown Miss Central on January 29,” Nanyonjo said

Central will be followed by eastern Uganda in Jinja on February 3 for auditions and Miss East crowned on February 5.

The regional competitions will then be crowned with Kampala final selection of Miss Uganda 2023, due to take place between February 8 and 9.

Clare Gift Kabahemba, the Miss Uganda Personality 2019/2023, urged interested contestants to bring their A-game to represent their regions.

“Do not be scared of yourselves because this is chance for you to show off your confidence. Come and compete,” she said.

Bonnie Divine Kusiima, Miss Sports 2019/2023 and Miss Uganda Popularity, called upon beauty queen hopefuls to showcase their talents in sports, especially those who are confident of their strengths.