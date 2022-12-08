Miss Uganda 2023 edition launched with reality series

By Musa Ssemwanga

Kezzi Entertainment has launched the Miss Uganda 2023 edition.

The popular reality beauty contest will also be televised live on TV in what was termed as Miss Uganda 2023 Series.

Miss Uganda 2023 Series will document Miss Uganda pageant activities in 2023 covering all the geographical regions of Uganda.

The show will also summarise the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nationwide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions and the national selections.

It also includes the residential boot camp activities; the beauty and fashion contests, the beach beauty and sports challenge, and adventure and talent contests.

“The show will also have periodical evictions, confession sessions and audience interactivity and finally, the crowning ceremony (grand finale),” said Kezzi Entertainment director Brenda Nanyonjo. “I have prayed and waited on the Lord for this for six years and at His perfect time, He made it possible. He alone knows the plans He has for me Jeremiah 29:11,” she concluded.