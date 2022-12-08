Friday, December 9, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Miss Uganda 2023 edition launched with reality series
Top News

Miss Uganda 2023 edition launched with reality series

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Musa Ssemwanga

Kezzi Entertainment has launched the Miss Uganda 2023 edition.

The popular reality beauty contest will also be televised live on TV in what was termed as Miss Uganda 2023 Series.

Miss Uganda 2023 Series will document Miss Uganda pageant activities in 2023 covering all the geographical regions of Uganda.

The show will also summarise the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nationwide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions and the national selections. 

It also includes the residential boot camp activities; the beauty and fashion contests, the beach beauty and sports challenge, and adventure and talent contests. 

“The show will also have periodical evictions, confession sessions and audience interactivity and finally, the crowning ceremony (grand finale),” said Kezzi Entertainment director Brenda Nanyonjo. “I have prayed and waited on the Lord for this for six years and at His perfect time, He made it possible. He alone knows the plans He has for me Jeremiah 29:11,” she concluded.

You may also like

The word ‘sorry’ could save minister Namuganza 

Trial over Esther Nakajjigo’s death begins in the US

Filmmakers accuse Pearlwood of blocking them from Kibanda Express

Oscars confirm ‘Tembele’s’ eligibility for selection and nomination

A Pass tackles Kazoora over business, live performances

UMEME confirms Uganda exit

Models Aamito, Akello Patricia jet in ahead of ASFAs 

Actor Badru Bashir Kasule passes on

Parliament set for mega Christmas bash on December 8   

Is Maurice Kirya calling it quits 22 years later?

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.