Miss Tourism Uganda wins big at Miss Tourism International 2022

By Kampala Sun writer

Sydney Nabulya Kavuma, the reigning Miss Tourism Uganda was on Friday evening crowned best in talent at 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 World final in Malaysia.

Nabulya is the first Ugandan contestant to win the title. Best in talent is one of the subsidiary titles awarded to best performers in different categories.

Thailand’s Suphatra Kliangprom was crowned Miss Tourism International 2022/23, while Laura Zabaleta from Venezuela is Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, Philippines’ Maria Angelica is Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2022/23, Singapore’s Crystal Huang Ruojia was crowned Miss Tourism Global 2022/23, USA’s

Alysa Cook is Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International 2022/23, New Zealand’s Abigail Curd got the title of Dream girl of The Year International 2022/23, while Phoebe Ong Yi Huui from Malaysia is Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress 2022/23.

Other subsidiary titles include Best In National Costume which was taken by Nguyen Thi Nga from Vietnam,

Miss Photogenic was taken by Philippines’ Maria Angelica Pantaliano, Miss Charm was taken by Milana Mosharova from Kazakhstan, Russia’s Raskina Sofia was titled best In Cat’s Portrait, Thailand’s Suphatra was best in Social Media, Crystal Huang Ruojia from Singapore was titled Miss Nuzezo Glamour, Japan’s Yuka Oyama is Miss Friendship while Korea’s Park Sea is Miss Popularity.