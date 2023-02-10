Miss Tourism Uganda in city cleaning campaign

By Alex Balimwikungu

Miss Tourism Uganda has embarked on a clean city campaign dubbed Let the Pearl Shine.

The campaign that was launched in January is going to see all the 12 major tourism cities cleaned by Miss Tourism Uganda, the body that is in charge of organizing the annual Miss Tourism Beauty Pageant.

The campaign according to the management of Miss Tourism Uganda was started after realizing there is too much littering in the different cities and this can block tourists from visiting these destinations. It is then that the team decided to use different Tourism queens who represent different regions to spearhead the campaign.

The Let the Pearl Shine campaign has seen regions like Kigezi, Ankole, Busoga and Buganda cleaned by the Miss Tourism team together with the selected and crowned Tourism queens from the regions. The campaign is among the many initiatives launched by Miss Tourism Uganda over the years and some of these are Tree Planting, Road Safety campaign and most of all the campaign to promote Domestic Tourism.