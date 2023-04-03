Miss Tourism Uganda 2023/2024 search launched

By Ivan Kabuye

Returning under the theme Greening Tourism, the search for Miss Tourism 2023/2024 was launched at Explorer Hub, Kololo in Kampala on Friday, March 31.

Like the past editions, the search for this year’s Miss Tourism will take place in 12 regions of Uganda.

The search starts in April and the grand finale will happen on September 9.

Aisha Nagudi, the chief executive officer of Miss Tourism and one of the pioneers, said they are aiming at a greener Uganda, hence advocating for every Ugandan to plant trees and conserve the environment while attracting tourists.

She went on to say that each winner of Miss Tourism is tasked with taking on a project and this comes with the training they get while in boot camps.

Nagudi said when she was the second runner-up for the year 2013, she travelled the world preaching about Uganda.

“There some people whose picture of Uganda is still the brutal era of former president Idi Amin, so trying to change the narrative and the minds of people is not easy since you have to convince them that Uganda is a peaceful country and safe with good hospitality,” she said.

During the event, former Miss tourism contestants shared their experience with the audience on how the pageant transformed their lives.

Miss Tourism 2022/2023 Sydney Nabulya Kavuma said she learnt a lot while in the boot camp, including how to speak and behave while in public.

Consolata Moru, Miss Tourism 2022 first runner-up, leading her colleagues as they model for guests during the launch of the search for Miss Tourism 2023/2 at Explorer Hub, Kololo in Kampala on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye

Some of the Miss Tourism ambassadors having fun during the launch of the Miss Tourism 2023/24 search at Explorer Hub, Kololo in Kampala on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photo by Ivan Kabuye