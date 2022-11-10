Miss Tourism queen Nabulya to represent Uganda in Malaysia

By Alex Balimwikungu

After being crowned Miss Tourism Uganda 2022/23 at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, September 23, Sydney Nabulya Kavuma is headed for Malaysia.

In Malaysia, Nabulya will meet 49 other Miss Tourism contestants representing different countries.

The 50 contestants will vie for the top prize of Miss Tourism International in an event that will take place in Sarawak state, Malaysia on November 25.

The Miss Tourism International pageant was introduced in 1994 in Kuching, Sarawak and this year, it will take place under the theme Bringing the World To Sarawak.

At the event, the contestants will showcase their national costumes, talents and evening gowns that represent the art and culture from their respective countries.

Nabulya, before setting off for Malaysia, said she was well prepared and she is sure she will make Ugandans proud.

She went through mentorship and grooming by Ronnah Kisakye, a former beauty queen who represented Busoga region.

Miss Tourism International is an annual international beauty pageant run and owned by Malaysian company D’Touch International.

The reigning Miss Tourism International was crowned on December 19, 2021 at a virtual event and she is Jessy Wongsodiharjo from Indonesia.

Over the years, Uganda has sent different Miss Tourism Beauty Queens to represent the country in Miss Tourism International in Malaysia.