Miss Tourism 2023/24 contestants unveiled

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko



Over the weekend at the Kampala Serena Hotel, 32 contestants of Miss Tourism 2023-2024 were unveiled.



Held under the theme Greening Tourism, the 32 came from various regions such as Buganda, Kigezi, Karamoja, Tooro, Teso, and Ankole.

On August 27, there will be an elimination round at Aara Fish Lounge in Adjumani, while the grand finale will occur on September 9 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.



The voting period will soon begin online. The contestant who garners the most votes will win a five-day vacation in Zanzibar, all expenses covered.

Sandra Nguna Ssesazi, the public relations representative of Miss Tourism Uganda, emphasised that the contestant with the highest online votes will also secure the title of Miss Tourism Popularity and will join the top five finalists.



On their criteria for selecting these pageants, Nguna said they made sure that each contestant is under 27 years old, unmarried, and without children. She said the contestant should also have an educational background of at least the S6 level.

The Miss Tourism crown winner will enjoy a trip to Dubai, while the first runner-up will have the pleasure of a trip to Zanzibar.

Additionally, the winner will receive a land title.



Sydney Nabulya Kavuma is the reigning Miss Tourism Uganda 2022-2023.

Guests cheering on the Miss Tourism contestants at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Photo by Ivan Kabuye