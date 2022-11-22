Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde: Past participants rally support for talent show

By Hussein Kiganda

Several people have embraced the ongoing second season of the Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde talent search by sending videos showcasing their talent, including music, dance, drama, and comedy, to WhatsApp number 0776 877528. The contest will go on for the next four months

The judges then review the videos every Sunday on Bukedde TV 1 from 8:00pm to 9:00pm. The top 60 contestants will then be invited for the physical auditions.

This season, the winning Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde will each walk away with sh10m and a land title.

Well, contestants in the previous season have thrown their weight behind Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde and advised fans, viewers and listeners to embrace the show.

They narrated their journeys.

Most said they were afraid of joining the contest at first because they were not bold enough to appear on TV. Others confessed that they were not interested because they thought it was a joke, only to find it a serious platform to showcase their talents.

Victoria Nangoobi (from Entebbe Katabi)

I used to stay at home alone, so when I saw the advert calling for people to submit their videos, I decided to take part, after all, there was nothing I was losing. I was amazing at my performance, I never thought it would be good.

Arnold Kalyango (from Kitebi-Wankulukuku)

My nieghbour used to hear me singing and when she saw the Miss Ne Mr Bukedde advert, she advised me to take part in the contest. I remember I sang Juliana’s song Usiende Mbali, which my friend recorded. I submitted the video to Bukedde and I was selected.

John Phillip Kalyango (from Maganjo)

When I saw the advert, at first, I was hesitant to join the competition because I was scared of being part of something of such a magnitude. Later, I decided to submit my video. I thank Bukedde for the opportunity.

Lillian Chandiru (from Bweyogerere)

My sister used to watch Indian series on Bukedde and I was forced to watch them too. Then I saw an advert about the contest and my mother encouraged me to take part in it. I recorded my first video from the house, but then I later did another one outside, which I submitted.

Frank Sebwato (from Wobulenzi – Bugembe)

I saw the call for people to take part in the show on Bukedde TV and I got interested. I got a plain beat and put in my own sound. I never expected to progress to the next level, but I was called and told that I had.