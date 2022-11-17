Miss ne Mr Bukedde judges tip contestants

By Hussein Kiganda

Judges at the ongoing Miss ne Mr Bukedde talent contest that kicked off on November 13, 2022, have advised participants against taking the contest for granted.

The three judges are Sanyu Robinah Mweruka, a news anchor for Agataliiko Nfuufu, 2021 Mr and Miss Bukedde judge Robert Segawa and music analyst Joseph Batte.

During the talent search, fans, listeners, and viewers can showcase different talents, including music, dance, drama, and comedy.

Throughout the next four months, interested contestants will send their videos showcasing their talent to WhatsApp number 0776 877528.

The judges review the videos and select the top 60 contestants who will then be invited for the physical auditions.

While viewing the videos in the first episode on Bukedde TV1 on Sunday, November 13, several contestants such as Samuel from Kireka, Farouk from Kasubi, and Justine from Nateete seemed so unserious that the judges did not let them proceed to the next level.

Performances from these prompted harsh comments from the judges, who advised that the next contestants should be more serious in order to progress to the next level.

“He is a better version of John Blaq, his music is kind of serious and unserious at the same time, but I think he can make it, ” Mweruka commented on the performance of a contestant called Mugisha, a guitarist from Kansanga.

Batte told another performer: “Mirabu is not serious. She cannot make it. To all of you contestants, if you sing a lousy song, you will also be a lousy performer. When you sing while laughing, you do not seem to be serious. Please be serious with this. You will not take the sh10m just like that. You need to know that you are in a competition, so give it your all, pump your breath, and make it audible enough.”

The winning Miss and Mr Bukedde will each walk away with sh10m and a land title.

Catch the show every Sunday on Bukedde TV1 from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.