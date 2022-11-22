Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde: Hellen Lukoma elated at being guest judge

By Hussein Kiganda

The second episode of season two of the Miss Ne Mr. Bukedde talent search show was graced by singer and actress Hellen Lukoma on November 20, 2022.

Lukoma, known for her songs such as Bya Daddy, Njakufumba, Olinye Y’Amajje, Ebinyo and Umbrella, featured on the show as a guest judge.

During the talent search, fans, listeners, and viewers can showcase different talents, including music, dance, drama, and comedy.

Throughout the next four months, interested contestants will send their videos showcasing their talent to WhatsApp number 0776 877528. The judges review the videos and select the top 60 contestants who will then be invited for the physical auditions.

While viewing the videos during the second episode on Bukedde TV1 on Sunday, November 20, Lukoma’s most memorable moment was when she watched a video of a contestant, who sang Olinonya by Liam Voice and made beats out of his voice.

Lukoma (right) appearing on Bukedde TV1 on Sunday, November 20, with the rest of the judges

The actress expressed happiness at being given the opportunity to appear on the show as a judge. She shared her moments with her fans on her social media handles and called upon them to embrace the show.

This season, the winning Miss and Mr. Bukedde will each walk away with sh10m and a land title.

Catch the show every Sunday on Bukedde TV1 from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.