Miss Curvy Africa’s finals pageant called off

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Miss Curvy Africa grand finale beauty pageant contest that was scheduled to take place on Friday (25th November) at Imperial Royale Hotel was called off at the last minute.

According to a letter shared on social media, the contest was suspended due to unavoidable circumstances.

Owing to the lackluster preliminaries, there was speculation that organizers were facing financial problems and could not meet some of the requirements to enable the contest to move on smoothly.

“We regret to inform you that the Miss curvy Africa grand finale at Imperial Royale on 25th November 2022 has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our contestants, sponsors, and all well-wishers.

We shall be informing you of our next steps in due course,”

The cancellation of the pageant left contestants from different African nations confused.

Shirat Nasuuna was recently crowned Miss Curvy Uganda 2022 at a low-key ceremony at Club Ambiance in Bukesa . The beauty pageant had last been held on April 2019. The subsequent events were cancelled due to the Covid- 19 lockdown.

Nassuna took over the crown from the 2019 winner, Belinda Nansaasi.