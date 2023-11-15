Thursday, November 16, 2023
Miss Bukedde winner, reggae singer Robert Rayz stage show

By Dickson Ndugwa

Reggae artiste Robert Rayz together with the Xaviellie Band led by the female winner of season one of Mr and Miss Bukedde, Elizabeth Ndagire, performed at Galaxy Motel in Katwe, a city suburb, on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Tickets for the show dubbed Back To Reggae went for sh25,000 ordinary, while a table cost sh500,000.

Robert Rayz stepped on stage at 10:00pm with late South African reggae singer Lucky Dube’s Remember Me.

He went on to perform Tukole, Mama, Black and and many other songs from his album of Back To Reggae. By midnight, the show had ended.

Xavielie Band artistes at the ‘Back To Reggae’ show at Galaxy Motel in Katwe, a city suburb, on on Monday, November 13, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Robert Rayz, who has spent three years doing reggae and still looking for a breakthrough, took the opportunity to thank the handful of people who turned up for the show.

“We are trying to bring reggae back to the public because our music is mainly for souls and educating the public that is why my fellow reggae artistes have come out to support me this night. I am grateful that the music of our ancestors, the Rastafarians like Lucky Dube, is still strong on the planet,” he said.

