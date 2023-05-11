Thursday, May 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Miss and Mr Bukedde winners visit Bukedde offices
Top News

Miss and Mr Bukedde winners visit Bukedde offices

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Miss Bukedde 2023 Vivian Nambazira and Mr Bukedde 2023 Edward Kisitu visited the Vision Group head office in Industrial Area, Kampala on Wednesday, May 10, to thank the staff for their support towards the just-concluded Miss and Mr Bukedde Season 2 competition.

Nambazira and Kisitu’s win earned them sh10m and a land title, each.

The win came after fierce competition from six competitors, who had initially been 10 at the finals that were held Sunday, April 30, at Theatre La Bonita in the city centre.

Nambazira, a juice vendor in Nakasero market, Kampala and Kisitu came along with their land titles to meet the staff of Bukedde.

They later requested a photo moment with the Bukedde TV manager, Richard Kayiira.

Miss Bukedde and Mr Bukedde 2023 winners pose alongside their family members and Bukedde staff at the Vision Group head office in Kampala on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

“Because of my talent, I am now a landlady in Busiro  and even my fruits and juice in Nakasero are on demand. God never forgets people. Keep working hard, pray  to God and use your talent because you will never be disappointed,” said Nambazira.

Vivian Nambazira and Edward Kisitu were early Monday, May 1, crowned Miss Bukedde and Mr Bukedde, winning sh10m and a land title, each. (Credit: Eddie Ssejjoba)

You may also like

Kenzo’s ‘Born In Africa’ video bags nomination in Caribbean Music Awards

Female filmmakers call for setting up of organisation to lodge sexual harassment...

Celebrating the death of others is inhuman — Speaker Among

Wema Sepetu explains why she dumped Diamond Platnumz

Kapa Cat stings Spice Diana and Prima Kardashi over bleaching

Actress Nisha Kalema advises filmmakers to stand up for their rights

My Freedom City concert must take place, Martha Mukisa vows

I was misunderstood on MDD – Bebe Cool

Thieves made equivalent of sh205m from snatching handbags in 2022, say Police

I will not stop speaking the truth, vows Wisdom Kaye

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.