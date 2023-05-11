Miss and Mr Bukedde winners visit Bukedde offices

By Dickson Ndugwa

Miss Bukedde 2023 Vivian Nambazira and Mr Bukedde 2023 Edward Kisitu visited the Vision Group head office in Industrial Area, Kampala on Wednesday, May 10, to thank the staff for their support towards the just-concluded Miss and Mr Bukedde Season 2 competition.

Nambazira and Kisitu’s win earned them sh10m and a land title, each.

The win came after fierce competition from six competitors, who had initially been 10 at the finals that were held Sunday, April 30, at Theatre La Bonita in the city centre.

Nambazira, a juice vendor in Nakasero market, Kampala and Kisitu came along with their land titles to meet the staff of Bukedde.

They later requested a photo moment with the Bukedde TV manager, Richard Kayiira.

Miss Bukedde and Mr Bukedde 2023 winners pose alongside their family members and Bukedde staff at the Vision Group head office in Kampala on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

“Because of my talent, I am now a landlady in Busiro and even my fruits and juice in Nakasero are on demand. God never forgets people. Keep working hard, pray to God and use your talent because you will never be disappointed,” said Nambazira.