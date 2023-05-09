Miss and Mr Bukedde finalists treated to dinner, win money & bursaries for children

By Ignatius Kamya

The finalists of Miss and Mr Bukedde are still reaping big from their sweat. Earlier on Sunday, April 30, Vivian Nambaziira was announced as Miss Bukedde and Edward Kisitu as Mr Bukedde. They went home with a land title and sh10m each, while the first runners up were each given sh5m and some hampers.

At a dinner on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Pacify Hotel, Rubaga in Kampala, the 10 finalists got themselves treats like money and bursaries for at least one of their children at Njovu Junior School, courtesy of Gerald Batte, the chief executive officer of Njovu Group of Companies.

He gave sh1m to Richard Kayiira, the manager of Bukedde TV, to share it between Wiseman and Asia, the second runners up of the competition.

Batte said he felt they had given the competition their all, thus the need to appreciate them.

He went ahead and gave the others sh250,000 each as a token of appreciation and encouraged them to efficiently use their talents to inspire, educate and entertain the masses.

Richard Kayiira, manager Bukedde TV, handing out money to Wiseman who was the third in the Miss and Mr Bukedde contest

Businessman Ssalongo Kasawuli Mukasa aka Samona also brought delight to faces when he pledged to help Elsa Tawa Namubiru in her musical career. He also went ahead to offer Gloria Mukoya a job at one of his companies, saying Namubiru is his clanmate whereas Mukoya had travelled from far (Mbale) to showcase her talent.

Kayiira thanked the sponsors of Miss and Mr Bukedde for having walked with them a very successful journey and assured them of full support.

He also encouraged them to always believe in themselves in everything they are doing because the competition proved they are brave men and women.

Kayiira added that next year’s competition is going to be much better and they plan on helping the people who win to become the greatest artistes that this country has ever seen.