Misagga calls Magogo ‘tadpole’, blocks him on Twitter

By Alex Balimwikungu

Just when we expected top football administrators Eng. Moses Magogo and Eng. Ben Misagga to be engaged in strategic talk about football ahead of Uganda Cranes’ double header, they have chosen otherwise.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Twitter simmered with their beef as both questioned each other’s credentials.

In Magogo’s estimation, Misagga has never been an Engineer and just postures. Magogo details that after five years of putting up with Misagga’s insults, it was also time for him to get petty.

“He has abused me for 5 years everyday now he can’t stand just 12 hours of exposure. Blocking me won’t stop me. If you are man enough open up and own a fight. You are not an engineer and you don’t have an A level certificate,” Magogo wrote.

A screenshot of the bitter exchange between the top football officials. Twitter Photo

He continued, “ I went to Namilyango College, obtained BAA (PCM) and obtained Bsc. Eng. (Hons) MUK. @BenMisagga I dare you to show here your former schools, scores and OBs,”

Misagga who had taken temporary refuge from Magogo’s salvo responded. “I didn’t know this tadpole was following me. I just ascended to a better place than being followed by a warthog on heat. Go and open the gate, your husband (Speaker Anita Among) is back,”

The angry exchange sucked in fans who expressed disappointment in both noble gentlemen.

A screenshot of the bitter exchange.. Internet photo

“Mr. President, today you have disappointed me by responding to this man. You have entered their trap. Don’t give audience to such,” one said.

It is not the first time the two administrators are beefing. Ahead of AFCON 2019, Misagga accused Magogo of ‘enjoying’ Egypt with close family instead of giving opportunities to FUFA officials to travel. Magogo responded by calling him an idiot.