‘Minor’ fire at Munyonyo resort ‘did not disrupt operations’

By Charles Etukuri

A Friday fire that broke out at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo was ‘minor’ and not disruptive to operations, the facility’s management said Saturday, February 18.

The 3:00pm fire started at the staff entrance and exit point.

A statement sent to New Vision by one of the managers indicated that the fire was caused by a contractor on the ongoing building extension.

“There was a fire at the staff entrance and exit caused by a contractor on the building extension going on. No-one is injured and above all, it is minor. Does not affect the daily operations of the resort,” the hotel management said.

Police’s Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and managed to put out the flames.

The Police had not yet issued a statement about the incident on Saturday.