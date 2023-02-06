Monday, February 6, 2023
Minister’s driver ordered to report to Police over damaging student’s suitcase

by Editorial Team
By Charles Etukuri

The Permanent Secretary in the office of the Prime Minister, Keith Muhakanizi, has today (February 6)  directed the driver of the Bunyoro affairs state minister to immediately report to the Director of Traffic on Tuesday (February 7). 

Muhakanizi has also directed Stephen Aipkor, the driver of state minister Jennipher Namuyangu, to show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against him. 

“As you are aware, on February 5, 2023, while driving vehicle number UG0915Z belonging to the Minister for State for Bunyoro Affairs, you damaged a suitcase of a student of Budo Junior School. The offence you committed is very grave and puts the image of the office of the Prime Minister in disrepute,” Muhakanizi said. 

He added: “The purpose of this letter is twofold: To direct you to report to the Acting Director of Traffic, Uganda Police Force by Tuesday, February 7, 2023 and to direct you to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Your written response should be submitted to my office no later than Tuesday, February 7, 2023.” 

Muhakanizi’s decision follows an anonymous social media post by a parent who witnessed the incident. 

“We took kids to school today (Sunday) and just witnessed something that saddened us. The driver of this minister drives into a school like a rogue, knocked and smashed a child’s suitcase and the bodyguard and driver left behind sh10,000 and drove off. Impunity and a shame. UG 0915Z. Who is this minister because my bitterness cannot let me sleep? I need justice for this child,” the parent posted.

