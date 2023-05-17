Minister Ogwang instructs athletes to carry local food to international competitions

By Javier Silas Omagor

Sports state minister Peter Ogwang has directed that Ugandan athletes start carrying local food to international games.

He made the directive during an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun as he inspected Teryet National High Altitude Training Center in Kapchorwa town on May 10.

If all goes according to plan, the development will materialise as early as August when team Uganda travels to the Hungarian capital city of Budapest to feature in the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Ogwang reasoned that once implemented, the move would yield performance optimisation, hence more medals being won by Uganda.

Here are the other benefits athletes stand to maximise by carrying local food to international competitions.

Eating food they enjoy and are accustomed to can reduce anxiety and help athletes maintain focus on their performance. This is because major competitions can be stressful for athletes, and having access to familiar foods can provide the much-needed psychological comfort.

Vincent Chemutai, a long-distance runner acknowledges that they “find it differently eating foreign while abroad and that can knock someone off mentally.”

Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai, in an exclusive interview with The Kampala Sun, once confessed that her uncharacterised performance World Champs 2022 Oregon was largely caused by American food.

2. Taking their own food allows athletes to have control over the quality and safety of what they consume.

In unfamiliar environments such as Europe, Asia, America, other parts of Africa, or anywhere else, there might be concerns about food hygiene, allergies, or dietary restrictions.

The reigning national MTN marathon champion and the 2014 youth commonwealth bronze winner, Janat Chemusto, believes it will help them “mitigate these risks and minimise the chances of experiencing digestive issues or adverse reactions”.

3. Away from food safety, Lydia Pedun, a professional nutritionist, says athletes can also be sure of their nutritional needs because it will allow them to cater to their specific dietary requirements, ensuring they have access to the nutrients they need to enhance their competitiveness.

“It is common knowledge that different regions have distinct culinary traditions and local produce, which can provide unique nutritional benefits in this case for our talented runners,” Pedun asserted.

4. Furthermore, familiarity with ingredients is assured as local food often contains ingredients that athletes are accustomed to consuming in their regular diet.

Familiarity with the ingredients can help maintain their nutritional routine, well ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients and energy for optimal performance.

No wonder, even at their management agencies such as Global Sports Communication, ROSA, Xurica or at club camps, the hired chefs there are trained on what athletes’ eating circle must be and top-notch adherence to that required.

5. One more advantage the athletes are set to benefit from Ogwang’s directive will be the cultural connection that comes with local food. Local food often reflects the culture and tradition of a particular region.

By carrying local food, athletes can experience a connection to the local community, embracing the spirit and uniqueness of the competition host country or city.

However, it is important to note that carrying food to major competitions may be subject to regulations and restrictions imposed by world athletics, competition organisers or local authorities.