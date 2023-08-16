Thursday, August 17, 2023
Minister Mutuuzo picks interest in Champion Gudo, seeks audience with Alien Skin

By Ahmad Muto

Peace Mutuuzo, the State Minister for Gender and Culture, has finally taken interest in budding child artiste Champion Ogudo/Champion Gudo, known for posturing as sensational singer Alien Skin’s bodyguard.

She said she looking for the Sitya Danger hitmaker to enable the Government help the 10-year-old secure his future.

Mutuuzo revealed that she is aware Gudo would like to go to school like his contemporaries, instead of bar hopping with adults in the night.

“I am looking for Alien Skin. He has a responsibility, just like he would want his children to attend school. If he (Ogudo) has school fees challenges, we will find a way of getting him back to school. He can carry on with music, but while also attending school. I thank him (Alien) for enabling him sing, but education is also his responsibility,” said the minister while appearing on a local television station.

“I don’t think he even has an account, where they keep his money. They might just use and dump him. I also saw a video of him as if he was boxing, but was not impressed with his uppercut. It looked amateur, more like drama,” she added.  

In July, while appearing on Urban Television, former State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said several people had approached her, asking her to intervene in Champion Ogudo’s case like she did with child rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo alias Fresh Kid. However, she turned Ogudo’s down to let the line minister handle it.

Nakiwala said she signed a 10-year agreement (memorandum of understanding) with Fresh Kid that will run till he is 18 years old. The Bambi rapper’s future, she noted, is set; he is in school and is cushioned from exploitation since all proceeds from his performances go to his personal account.

Nakiwala revealed that she is still active in the boy’s life.

