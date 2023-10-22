Minister Kasolo basks in new role as MK movement coordinator for Greater Masaka    

By Kampala Sun Writer

Hon David Kabanda the Member of Parliament Kasambya County and the Deputy Spokesperson of the MK Movement on Sunday confirmed that Hon Haruna Kasolo is the MK Movement coordinator for Greater Masaka.

Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo who is the state minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises is a strong pillar in Greater Masaka and that was a great move for the MK Movement to appoint him as their coordinator in that region.

Hon Kasolo has served the people of Masaka and Kyotera since 2016 when he was Member of Parliament up to now when he is Minister of Microfinance.

Hon Kasolo is one of the few young Politicians who has served beyond his regions to regions where he has no political interest. Hon Kasolo’s income generating programs are not only helping people in Masaka and Kyotera but the world of Uganda.

As the newly appointed Mk Movement coordinator for Greater Masaka, Hon Kasolo will mobilize the youths and together with the MK movement members, they will create income generating programs to help the youths in Masaka and also mobilize communities in Greater Masaka sub region.

“I will continue serving President Museveni by engaging greater Masaka youths in productive politics and also pushing General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s agenda to achieve all the MK Movements goals” Hon Kasolo said.

He added, “I will be in charge of overseeing all MK movement activities in the Greater Masaka region and I will make sure the goals are aligned with the needs of the communities,” he said.