Minister apologises over Uganda Vs Algeria AFCON home fixture going to Cameroon

By Ahmad Muto

After raising the hopes of Ugandans in March, vowing to have the Uganda Cranes’ home fixture against Algeria played at Namboole Stadium in June, sports state minister Peter Ogwang has now made a U-turn.

He has taken responsibility and apologised.

“I am pained to announce that Uganda Cranes’ AFCON home qualifier game scheduled for June 2023 will be played in Cameroon for failure to have works at Namboole Stadium completed on time. I take full responsibility & apologiSe to Ugandans for failing to fulfil my own promise,” Ogwang wrote.

He, however, maintained that the construction works are ongoing and will go on up to May.

“However, works remain ongoing and on schedule as per the contract. All procurement contracts have been signed, but we were only delayed in terms of deliveries which could go up to mid-May. The Government remains steadfast to ensure that the stadium is completed without further delays,” Ogwang said.

He was responding to an earlier statement by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) that explained that Tuesday, April 25, 2023 was the deadline by CAF for all federations to submit names of venues to be used for the qualifiers. However, when FUFA and the ministry inspected the stadium, it was confirmed not to be ready.

Recall in March, Ogwang apologised on the floor of Parliament over the Uganda Cranes playing AFCON home fixtures in Egypt. Hours later, he wrote on social media that the game against Algeria on June 12, 2023 was to be played in Namboole.