Saturday, March 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Millions of shillings pour in as Mukasa Mbidde launches wedding meetings
Top News

Millions of shillings pour in as Mukasa Mbidde launches wedding meetings

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Politician Mukasa Mbidde recently launched his multimillion wedding meetings. He will wed his fiancée, Phiona Nayebale, on April 28, 2023. 

The first meeting was held on March 10 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Victoria Ballroom), where he announced a team of people that will help him make the wedding a success.

The team included city tycoon Godfrey Kirumira, who was given the responsibility of being the chairman.

The responsibility of treasurer was given to Desire Muhooza, while Francis Nshenkanabo was given the role of secretary.

Mbidde’s daughter Suzan Naava is also part of the organising committee. 

During this meeting, several people pledged to contribute money and their resources to make the wedding colourful.

They included the commander of the reserve forces, Lt. Gen. Charles Otema Awany, who pledged to contribute sh15m.

Microfinance state minister Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune said he will contribute sh20m.

Kirumira said he will be contributing sh25m towards the wedding, while Democratic Party president Norbert Mao pledged to give sh20m.

Mbidde was introduced to the family of Nayebale in a traditional ceremony, which took place in December, 2019 before the COVID-19 lockdown.

He was asked to bring 20 cows and sh10m as bride price.

The MP was forced to remarry after his first wife and ex-Bukomansimbi Woman MP, Susan Namaganda, perished in a road accident on December 11, 2015.

You may also like

How woman with hearing impairment landed lead role in movie

AK 47 memorial service to take place on March 22

Navio announces 2023 concert, still contemplating on venue

Four international gospel performers to headline Play House23

Keko resurrects on Flex D’Paper’s ‘Nkola Mpya’ song

Loukman Ali to have another movie on Netflix

Burna Boy to headline 2023 UEFA Champions League final kick-off show

Filmmakers need artistes on film shows, says actor Kabanana

King Michael to hold concert at Lugogo

Record Erah Butida apologises to mother in new song, mother blasts him...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.