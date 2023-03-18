Millions of shillings pour in as Mukasa Mbidde launches wedding meetings

By Alfred Byenkya

Politician Mukasa Mbidde recently launched his multimillion wedding meetings. He will wed his fiancée, Phiona Nayebale, on April 28, 2023.

The first meeting was held on March 10 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Victoria Ballroom), where he announced a team of people that will help him make the wedding a success.

The team included city tycoon Godfrey Kirumira, who was given the responsibility of being the chairman.

The responsibility of treasurer was given to Desire Muhooza, while Francis Nshenkanabo was given the role of secretary.

Mbidde’s daughter Suzan Naava is also part of the organising committee.

During this meeting, several people pledged to contribute money and their resources to make the wedding colourful.

They included the commander of the reserve forces, Lt. Gen. Charles Otema Awany, who pledged to contribute sh15m.

Microfinance state minister Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune said he will contribute sh20m.

Kirumira said he will be contributing sh25m towards the wedding, while Democratic Party president Norbert Mao pledged to give sh20m.

Mbidde was introduced to the family of Nayebale in a traditional ceremony, which took place in December, 2019 before the COVID-19 lockdown.

He was asked to bring 20 cows and sh10m as bride price.

The MP was forced to remarry after his first wife and ex-Bukomansimbi Woman MP, Susan Namaganda, perished in a road accident on December 11, 2015.