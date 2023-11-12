Millennium Fashion show attracts elite models

By Alfred Byenkya

The second edition of the Millennium Fashion Show was held at the National Theatre on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The show attracted models and designers that included children, individuals, freelance models, and modelling agencies that operate in Kampala.

The event had three stages that were created to give the audience a choice of what to see.

The first stage was for the live band; the second one that was inside the National Theatre was for those that had paid for ordinary tickets, whereas the one behind the theatre was a VIP stage where most of the activities of the day took place.

It started at 2 p.m. and ended at 10:00 p.m. after the organisers had exhausted the whole programme of showcasing their designs and fashions.

The showcases showcased contemporary African and traditional wear, among others.

A mother and her daughter model showcase during the fashion show.. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

Derrick Serwanga,the organiser of the event, said the event serves as a testimony to the dynamic changes happening in the Ugandan fashion industry, with a particular focus on the contributions of the younger generation.

“Besides creativity, the show also emphasises the importance of cultural identity and the fusion of contemporary and traditional elements in clothing. It’s not just about fashion; it’s a celebration of the rich cultural traditions of modest dressing within a Christian context,” he said.

Ronnie Nsubuga,the managing director of Crystal Models Uganda, said the event is a great platform for Ugandans who love art, culture, and fashion and urged designers to use it to promote themselves and their brands.

Some of the models showcasing at the National Theatre. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

“We are excited to be part of this fashion show, and I am happy that the second edition has been organised in a style that suits the interests of all people, including children,” he said.

Rebecca Mirembe Kisakya,the Miss Gorgeous international from Uganda, said she took part in the event because it has given a platform to many models and fashion designers.

“As a beauty queen representing Uganda,I had to take part in this event because it was an opportunity for me to come here and tell the people more about the crown that I am currently holding,” she said.

UNCC spokesperson Robert Musiitwa congratulated the performers and thanked them for choosing the National Theatre as the venue for hosting the event.