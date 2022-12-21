Millennials celebrate Vibez Nzuri 3rd anniversary

By Nicholas Oneal

The Vibez Nzuri 3rd Anniversary celebrations can only be described as epic and Massive.

The celebrations took place at the Vibez Nzuri home, Gazebo Grill in Najjera together with the Mpola Enjoyments beer, Bell Lager and Captain Morgan which made the party possible with nyama and cocktails.

The event that kicked started at 5:00PM took the revelers into an Amapiano sundowner moment of picture moments, board games and free Bell cocktails for everyone who tasted the lager, letting the good times flow.

Revelers dancing at the Vibes Nzuri as its celebrated its 3rd Anniversary at Gazebo Grill in Najjera on 17th Dec 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The Mpola Park gave revelers who wanted to have some laid-back, chill with friends, some games and beer a comfortable seating area with Bell games that saw lucky winners walk away with different goodies on the basis of purchasing a Bell to participate.

Ladies having a good time at the Vibes Nzuri as its celebrated its 3rd Anniversary at Gazebo Grill in Najjera on 17th Dec 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Edgar Kihumuro, the acting brand manager said, “As the official enjoyments beer, we decided to make this Enjoyments DecemBAR memorable to Vibez Nzuri as a whole, but also bring the Mpola Enjoyments closer to the younger audience for a greater appreciation of the brand and extend our support for young talent and craft”.

Revelers having a good time at the Vibes Nzuri as its celebrated its 3rd Anniversary at Gazebo Grill in Najjera on 17th Dec 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

The young, vibrant and cool audience steadily grew bigger with different DJ mixes serenading the sound waves and performances from Adrenaline music, who performed to some ka money and Sukali. Kohen Jaycee, the ladies favorite, also made an appearance and performed to Siganye and Not letting go, the simplest way to get the crowd singing along and screaming, of course.

some of the guests at the Vibes Nzuri as its celebrated its 3rd Anniversary at Gazebo Grill in Najjera on 17th Dec 2022. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

Vibez Nzuri, loosely translated as good vibes, is a collective that brings together artists, creatives and young talent together for a good time and helps one another grow over some good music, nyama and friends. Saturday marked its third year in the creative space in Uganda.