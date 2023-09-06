Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Lifestyle

Mikie Wine advises Alien Skin on parenting Champion Gudo

by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

Mikie Wine has advised his fellow singer, Patrick Mulwana (popularly known as Alien Skin), on parenting Champion Gudo (Deogratius Ssendiwala).

Alien is nurturing the boy’s career under Fangone Forest music camp in Makindye, a city suburb.

The management of Kampala Parents School had complained of experiencing challenges with accessing the budding child artiste in efforts aimed at securing him a bursary at the school. Alien Skin said they should first meet him at his home in Makindye.

“Alien Skin should let Champion Gudo go to school (Kampala Parents School) and not allow him to be at concerts at night because it’s not good for children. However, during day, holidays or weekend, let him go to concerts like it’s the case for other child stars such as Fresh Kid and Felista De Superstar. Because like it or not, the boy has a future, which he needs to work for, not like Alien who is in his future now,“ said Mikie Wine, real name Michael Mukwaya.

He made the remarks during singer Gravity Omutujju’s show of Okwepicha at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 2, 2023.

Alien Skin is the one who introduced Champion Gudo to the limelight, having picked from Kawempe, a city suburb and started looking after him.

