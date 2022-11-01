Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

American rapper Takeoff, who has been a member of the famous Migos music trio consisting of Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead.

Takeoff, aged 28, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, where he Quavo were playing dice.

It’s also believed that two people from the same location were shot and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Quavo managed to survive without any injuries and was unharmed.

Takeoff, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 1994 ,began rapping with Quavo and Offset in 2008 under the collective name Polo Club.

The trio of the Migos released their first mainstream hit song called Versace in 2013. They remixed the song with Canadian rapper Drake, which propelled it to greater heights globally.

The Migos are also best known for their collaboration Bad And Boujee, which topped charts in the US.

As a solo rapper, Takeoff released one album in 2018 called The Last Rocket that topped charts in the US.