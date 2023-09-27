Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Celebrity News

Michael Jackson moonwalk hat sells for over sh310m

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

AFP

_________________

The hat that American singer Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold at an auction in Paris on Tuesday for 77,640 euros/$82,170 (about sh310m).

The black fedora had been estimated at 60,000 to 100,000 euros by the Hotel Drouot auction house.

It was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker, at 129,400 euros.

Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit Billie Jean during a televised Motown concert in 1983, at the height of his fame.

A Fedora hat that belonged to US singer Michael Jackson, made of wool and lined with silk, is displayed before being put on sale at auction, in Paris, on September 12, 2023. - The hat is among items that will be auctioned at the Drouot Paris auction house on September 26, 2023

Moments later, he showed off what would become his trademark move – the moonwalk, a seemingly effortless backward glide while appearing to walk forwards.

Music memorabilia has become big business.

Co-organisers Lemon Auction made a splash last year with the sale of the guitar smashed by Noel Gallagher on the night Oasis split up in Paris following a fight with his brother Liam. The instrument went for 385,500 euros.

This month, a series of auctions for items belonging to Freddie Mercury – including the piano on which he composed Bohemian Rhapsody – brought in a total of 46.5 million euros for Sotheby’s, attracting bidders from 76 countries.

