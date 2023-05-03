Met Gala pictorial: How celebs honoured late designer Karl Lagerfeld with their costumes

By Kampala Sun Writer

Many celebrities stunned at the Met Gala held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Met Gala is a charity event that is considered a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It has traditionally been timed to mark the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

Under the theme, Karl: A line of Beauty, this year, the gala honoured the legacy of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld whose effort immensely impacted fashion houses such as Fendi and Chanel. He died in 2019 at the age of 85. A number of celebrities, however, took style inspiration from Karl’s beloved and famously pampered pet cat, Choupette.

US actor Jared Leto arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York

Singer Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City

US rapper A$AP Rocky (left) and Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City