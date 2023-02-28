Mesach Semakula to hold concert

60
By Alfred Byenkya
Former Golden Band musician Mesach Semakula will hold a concert dubbed Mesach@ 46 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.
He made the announcement on his social media platforms on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Mesach became a solo artiste in April, 2022 after quitting Golden Band Productions, where he was one of the directors.
He last held a concert at Hotel Africana in 2019, where Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was the chief guest.
Mesach also held another successful VIP concert at Hotel Africana on March 3, 2017.