Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Mesach Semakula to hold concert
Top News

Mesach Semakula to hold concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Golden Band musician Mesach Semakula will hold a concert dubbed Mesach@ 46 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

He made the announcement on his social media platforms on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Mesach became a solo artiste in April, 2022 after quitting Golden Band Productions, where he was one of the directors.

He last held a concert at Hotel Africana in 2019, where Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was the chief guest.

Mesach also held another successful VIP concert at Hotel Africana on March 3, 2017.

You may also like

Pastor Bugingo’s daughter graduates in UK as aerospace engineer

Queen Florence explains why she was arrested in Malaysia

Big Brother Titans: Ebubu, Tsatsii heads of house privileges revoked

Chameleone thanks fans, vows to record better music

Maddox works revellers at Roast and Rhyme

MP Malende jets in from Kenya

Chameleone takes ‘Gwanga Mujje’ to Australia

How Wakaliwood’s Ki Man Lee became a kung-fu master in Ugandan movies

Stop kissing Weasel, fans scold Chameleone

Sipapa, wife committed to High Court for aggravated robbery trial 

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.