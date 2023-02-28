Mesach Semakula to hold concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Golden Band musician Mesach Semakula will hold a concert dubbed Mesach@ 46 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

He made the announcement on his social media platforms on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Mesach became a solo artiste in April, 2022 after quitting Golden Band Productions, where he was one of the directors.

He last held a concert at Hotel Africana in 2019, where Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was the chief guest.

Mesach also held another successful VIP concert at Hotel Africana on March 3, 2017.