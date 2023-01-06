Friday, January 6, 2023
Top News

Mesach Semakula takes daughter to Nnabagereka’s Ekisaakate

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Mesach Semakula has embraced Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda’s Ekisaakate by letting his daughter, Nalweyiso, take part in it.

Ekisaakaate kya Nnabagereka (royal enclosure) is a leadership development and mentorship camp – mainly for young people from Uganda and around the world – that uses cultural education and heritage to reshape the traditions.

Signing in for the Ekisaakate with his daughter on January 4, 2022, the Singwe Ansimira singer said he wanted his daughter to learn her cultural values.

“I am here because I have brought my daughter, Nalweyiso, to join her fellow children in the Ekisaakate to follow and support Buganda’s preparations,” Semakula said.

“These days, we, parents, are so busy with work and we have limited time to discover and advise our children on several things. I have decided to bring my daughter to learn what we may not have been able to teach her and to make important friends,” he said.

