Mercy Tenywa crowned Miss Tourism Busoga

By Donald Kiirya

Butembe Chiefdom’s 21- one year-old Mercy Tenywa has been crowned Miss Tourism Busoga 2023/2024 after beating thirteen other contestants in the Miss Tourism Busoga beauty pageant.

Tenywa, a student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hotel Management at Kyambogo University, was crowned by the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Martin Mugarra in presence of the first deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga and other guests, during the Kagulu rock climbing challenge 2023/2024.

Fourteen contestants turned up for the pageant were selected from the eleven Chiefdoms that make up Busoga Kingdom, with Tenywa walking away with the Miss Tourism Busoga crown.

Tenywa emerged Miss Tourism Busoga after following a question and answer session which she answered well.

Winnie Kasoga from Bukooli Chiefdom and Latifah Naigaga from Bulamogi Chiefdom were the first and second runner-up respectively.

Some of the contestants during the Miss Tourism Busoga beauty pageant at Kagulu rock in Buyende district. Photo by Donald Kiirya

Kasoga was also selected as Miss Popularity after garnering 34,495 votes during the online voting which ended on August 24th.

Tenywa could not hide her tears of joy as they rolled down her cheeks amidst ululation from the crowd. Tenywa, Kasoga and Naigaga posed for photographs with first deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Rebecca Kadaga and the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV.

On the sidelines, the new Miss Tourism Busoga sub region said she would promote Busoga’s tourism sites and heritage plus Uganda’s hidden treasure.

“We have wonderful tourist sites like this Kagulu hill in Buyende, Source of the Nile in Jinja, Bishop Hannington Memorial site in Mayuge and I will promote and market them,” Tenywa said.

Five queens were appointed as ambassadors of various companies which sponsored the Miss Tourism Busoga event and these included Eunice Evelyne Tabuuza as ambassador of Baba Media, Sandra Gloria Namutamba as ambassador of Lillian Imperial Country Hotel, Rashidah Nabiryo as the ambassador of Itanda falls, Patricia Kyeera as ambassador of Keshwala Group of Companies and Gloria Gladys Mbeiza the ambassador of YUASA Investments.

Thousands of residents in Kagulu turned up to witness the beauty pageant that was conducted by the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage of Busoga Kingdom.

The judges included James Mwere, the CEO MJ Safaris, Blunt and Stark Hughes.