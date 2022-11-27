Mental Health: Artistes to use Jazz music to create awareness

By Violet Nabatanzi

As cases of mental health continue to rise in the country, Ugandan Jazz Artists have resorted to use music to create awareness.

The initiative is also aimed at mobilizing workplaces to address the mental health crisis.

Innocent Ssembirige manager Furaha Africa expressed concern that employees, with mental health challenges, cannot share their problems or seek treatment due to stigma, adding that they are suffering silently.

Speaking during a press conference in Kampala on Saturday, Ssembirige said they were also witnessing rising cases of suicide due to this obscured epidemic.

Fanny Martinez , Kenneth Mugabi, Angella Lawino psychologist and Ram Hadj interacting after a press conference. Photo by Violet Nabatanzi

It is against this background that Furaha in partnership with Alliance Francaise and Safe places Uganda have organized a performance dubbed Kampala Jazz Benefit Concert to raise awareness on mental Health at workplaces.

Mental illnesses are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking or behavior or a combination of these.

According to recent statistics from the Ministry of health and the Uganda counseling Association, an estimated 14 million Ugandans suffer from a form of mental disorder.

This means that every 35 out of 100 Ugandans you meet in your day-to-day activities may be battling a mental health problem.

(L-R) Matheus Seymor Semwogerere, Kenneth Mugabi , Michael Kitanda, Angella Lawino psychologist, Fanny Martinez, Ram Hadj, Aloysius Migadde and Innocent Ssembirige manager Furaha Africa posing for a photo after a press conference. Photo by Violet Nabatanzi

Other studies have indicated that mental illnesses can lead to economic instability and social decline. It is likely that the incidence of mental illnesses and the need for treatment is much higher.

The concert which will take place at Sheraton hotel on 4th December.

The Kampala Jazz Benefit Concert will deliver an exclusive jazz performance giving the audience an awe-inspiring experience.

All performances will showcase original compositions by Ugandan jazz artists. The repertoire includes compositions by Moses Matovu, Frank Mbalire, Michael Kitanda, Happy Kyazze, Aloysius Miggade, Kenneth Mugabi and Sheila Bukenya. Performances will be accompanied by an orchestra comprising seasoned instrumentalists.

Kitanda said he was excited to perform saying they will put their minds and soul to it, and create awareness about mental health through music.