Men showered more than women, reveals Nyege Nyege toilet operator

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

At the Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja from Thursday, November 9 to Sunday, November 12, 2023, a fascinating revelation unfolded, shedding light on the revellers’ restroom habits and the business opportunities that came with it.

The festival, known for its vibrant celebrations, witnessed an unexpected shift in the dynamics of cleanliness and commerce.

In an interview with The Kampala Sun on day three of the festival, Abdul Noor, an entrepreneur operating one of the toilet facilities, shared his insights on the curious patterns he observed.

During the day, the toilet facilities saw relatively less foot traffic, especially among women. However, as the night descended, the toilets became bustling hubs of activity, creating a lucrative opportunity for operators like Abdul.

According to Abdul, his most significant challenge when it came to the festival’s sanitation services was not the international partygoers, but the local Ugandans and security personnel.

He pointed out that security personnel expected free services, yet he had invested his hard-earned money in setting up and maintaining the toilet facilities.

Even though Abdul had over five stalls selling fruits, food, and beverages, it was the toilets that turned out to be the most profitable endeavour.

Visitors to the festival were charged for various services, including showers at sh5,000, and using the toilets with short calls and long calls costing sh2,000.

To ensure the well-being of his clients, Abdul maintained exceptional cleanliness standards in his toilets. He spared no expenses in using the best cleaning products to maintain hygienic conditions throughout the event. His commitment to hygiene was not only a matter of business ethics, but also a matter of public health, aiming to prevent the spread of STDs among festival goers.

One of the most surprising revelations was that, contrary to common assumptions, men outshone women in their hygiene practices at Nyege Nyege.

Abdul observed that men showered more frequently than women during both day and night hours. Furthermore, when it came to paying for the use of the toilet facilities, men were notably more cooperative and less inclined to haggle compared to their female counterparts.

“We grew up knowing that women should shower more than men, but I was shocked in Nyege Nyege. Men have been more active in showering than women at the festival for all the days,” said Abdul.

“Even when it came to payment for the toilet services, men have been more supportive then women who have been over bargaining,” Noor added.