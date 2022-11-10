Men held over raiding police boss’ home in Wakiso, raping maid

By Job Nantakiika

The Police in Wakiso district have arrested two men accused of raping a housegirl and stealing household property.

Frank Bamuhairwe, 28, and Shafik Kasibante, both residents of Kakiri in Wakiso district, are accused of breaking into the home of senior police officer Florence Nabulya, where they allegedly committed the offences.

Nabulya is the division crime intelligence officer at Wakiso Police division and a resident of Sserinya in Mende sub-county, Wakiso district.

Account of events

The incident, according to Nabulya, happened during the day on Monday, November 7, 2022, when she was still at work.

“They tied my housegirl with ropes, raped her and later picked my two smart TVs. They threatened to kill my young daughter with a machete if she didn’t disclose to them where I keep my money. They later made off with six hundred thousand shillings,” Nabulya said.

According to Nabulya, the suspects were arrested when they were attempting to break into her neighbour’s residence the same day.

Confessions

The suspects allegedly confessed to having committed the offences and they reportedly even revealed where they had sold the TVs.

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Police mounted a search in Frank Nsamba’s shop at Usafi Market in Kampala where Frank Bamuhairwe is reported to have sold the items.

Nsamba told the Police that he is an electronics mechanic, but denied having bought the said TVs from Bamuhairwe.

Nabulya did not find her stolen TVs in Nsamba’s shop, but given the fact that Bamuhairwe pinned him, the Police arrested him and went away with some of the television sets which were found in the shop as exhibits.

They were taken to Wakiso Police division headquarters, where Bamuhairwe pinned Nsamba saying they have been dealing together for many years.

“We met at Nateete in Kampala like three years ago and I have so far sold to him stolen property three times and I know him very well,” Bamuhairwe alleged.

Wakiso Police division commander Ramadan Tai said the suspects are going to be taken to court when the investigations are completed.

When contacted over the security situation at Sserinya, village chairperson William Mulondo was unable to give his comment, saying he was travelling in a taxi.