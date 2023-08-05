Members quitting musicians’ federation irk Pallaso

By Ahmad Muto

The second vice-president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), singer Pallaso (Pius Mayanja), has bashed his colleagues that are/were members of the federation that have resorted to questioning its importance.

He reasoned that there is no where a single artiste leaving the federation is going. He said those in Nigerian music industry that has become a force to reckon with on the continent organised themselves first and put up structures that they used to get their industry to generate $2b per year.

“Those exiting are heading where? This is a music industry, unless you are quitting the industry as well. But if you want where you operate to be clean, and gain from it, note that the world is changing. The stage is disappearing. It happened during COVID-19. If you go to Nigeria, their industry is about $2b. But if you check, where is the money coming from? It is coming from online streams, caller back tunes and the like,” Pallaso explained on Urban TV.

Those exiting, he added, are frustrating the federation’s goals that, among others, include developing the industry, uniting artistes and sensitising them.

Days ago, Spice Diana (Hajarah Namukwaya) told the media she quit the federation, leaving it to those that are still members to steer it forward.

It comes about a month after Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu quit the federation, alluding to its goals being unrealistic and unachievable, at least in the short run. He was in charge of special interest groups.