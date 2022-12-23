Medical personnel let hair down at end-of-year party

By Simon Peter Tumwine

Although medical personnel are known to be among the busiest people in Uganda, on December 22, they decided to shake their waists as they held their end-of-year party at the Ministry of health offices in Kampala.

The day started as a dull one, but as it got dark, the guests started jumping out of their hideouts to attend the party.

During the speeches, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services, said the last three years were tough for the medical personnel, and couldn’t even hold a party.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, also said it doesn’t make sense for them to keep seated when they have almost won most epidemic battles.

“I want to see the drivers and medics dancing. Let’s put the hierarchy down and dance,” Atwine said.

During the event, one of the commissioners whose name was withheld on request said: “Please this is not a church service. This is an end-of-year party. If you want to play your gospel music, wait until we hold a thanksgiving service here.”

Dr. Hasfwa Lukwata, the acting commissioner of mental health; Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary, dancing as a guest artiste performs during the end-of-year party at of the Ministry of Health on December 22, 2022. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister of Primary Health Care, taking a selfie during the end-of-year party at the Ministry of Health head office on December 22, 2022. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Guests serving dinner at the Ministry of Health head offices in Kampala. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

Dr. Ruth Acheng, the Minister for Health, serving dinner at the end-of-year party at the Ministry of Health head offices in Kampala. Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine

A dancer showing off her dance moves at the Ministry of health end of year party at the Ministry head offices Photo by Simon Peter Tumwine