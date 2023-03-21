Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Media personality Ibrah K Mukasa out on police bond

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

Popular YouTuber and media personality Ibrah K. Mukasa, who was arrested on Monday, March 20, after responding to Police summons at Kawempe Police Station, is out on police bond.

He was put behind bars on allegations of defamation. The popular YouTuber got momentary reprieve after Kampala Woman MP and lawyer Shamim Malende helped secure his bond up to April 4, 2023.

Malende took to her socials to share the news.

“We spent today (Tuesday, March 21) morning at Kawempe Police Station with our comrade friend Ibra K Mukasa. We managed to have his police bond extended until 4th April 2023. Thanks counsel Owori, Matovu, comrades Kaye Wisdom, Edris, Mugoya, Ssenabulya, Harold and all his fans,” she wrote.

Mukasa has been charged with the offense of criminal defamation. He is said to have defamed a TikToker known as Godfather.

The TikToker says Mukasa claimed that he defiled his sister.

During Mukasa’s brief detention, socialite and businesswoman Bad Black real name Shanita Namuyimbwa asked the Police to release the TV presenter lest they “risked losing their jobs.”

