Media personalities treated to mini Roast & Rhyme experience

By Ivan Kabuye

With the main event set to happen at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on February 26, 2023, different media personalities were treated to a mini Roast and Rhyme experience on Monday, February 13.

This was to stimulate the media personnel to send a message to revellers on what will be happening come February 26.

It was a warm up session and engagement amongst the media personalities and the partners of the event, where they shared a lot of ideas and information.

For the engagement, a goat was slaughtered and grilled for the guests by professional chefs,

Some guests took it upon themselves to grill their own meat or indulge in games like matatu, Ludo, “put a ring on it” and others.

A guest roasting goats meat during the during the mini Roast and Rhyme experience at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on Monday, February 13, 2023. All photos by Ivan Kabuye

Entertaining the guests at the engagement was the massively talented Double Black Band, who were behind Azawi’s African Music and Winnie Nwagi’s Fire concerts .

They played covers of popular reggae hits from both the new and old schools and it is the same band that will be performing at the main event with Maddox Sematimba, Nutty Neithan and more.

Guests feasting on nyama choma during the media personalities mini Roast and Rhyme experience at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo on Monday February 13, 2023

Benon Mugumbya, who was the MC, initiated a “Rastaman Vibration” dance challenge that saw several of the guests take part for a chance to win gifts.

From the sponsors, Vision Group’s Ivan Kabuye walked away with a Bell Lager cooler, while Isaac Ssejjombwe won three months worth of unlimited data from Sprint UG.

While addressing the attendees, Justin Agaba, Bell Lager’s representative, said: “We are here to give you a taste of what to expect come February 26. Bell Lager will be on hand to deliver Mpola Enjoyments, complete with live reggae music, the right vibes for you and your crew, tasty varieties of meat and ice-cold Bell Lager.”