Monday, September 4, 2023
MCs celebrate MC Casmir in Kololo

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

The House of MCs Uganda association on Sunday, September 3, celebrated their president, MC Casmir, real name Casmir Kimenyi Mukisa, at Lazio Bar and Restaurant in Kololo.

The goal of the association, formed in December 2019, is to “To Build, Grow, And Make Emceeing A Notable Art In The Entertainment Industry.”

Many MCs attended the party, including King Mats, Topboy MC and Rude MC.

While addressing journalists, MC Casmir said: ”At first, we, as MCs we were not valued, but now people have realised how important we are in making parties and events good. That’s why we created an association, House of MCs Uganda, to streamline our work.”

He advised MCs to respect themselves and know their value.

Casmir revealed that different MCs will be celebrated every year.

