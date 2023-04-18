Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News McKenzie proposes to girlfriend
Top News

McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Brian Mckenzie proposed to his girlfriend, Damalie, on Monday, April 17 2023.

His friend, Calvin the Entertainer, was the first to break the news on his socials.

“Congratulations my brother @kellamckenzie and Damalie…” he captioned the proposal video.

In the video, Mckenzie is seen removing a ring from his pocket, going down on one knee and popping the big question.

The answer is in the affirmative. He quickly plants the ring on Damalie’s finger, gets up and rushes for her lips. Both are draped in black outfits. Meanwhile, the guitar is playing in the background, while an all-white décor completes the romantic setting.

Three hours later, after perhaps all the activities of the day, McKenzie comes online and, without divulging much, writes: “Today was a good day.”

And the flood of congratulatory messages starts.

Mckenzie had always shared his frustration on social media of relatives in his village, especially around the festive season, asking him about when he planned to get married.

He is a father of one.

You may also like

Iron sheets scandal: Police detains Nandutu pending DPP’s guidance

Diamond Platnumz mother christens him ‘Hakimi’ after mummy’s boy Achraf Hakimi

Police warn moneylenders against taking national IDs as collateral

Former Eagles Productions musicians to sing  at Mesach Semakula’s concert

South Sudan’s Frog lands collabo with Uganda’s Chameleone

Why Ghetto Kids didn’t perform any Ugandan songs at Britain’s Got Talent

Karamoja affairs state minister Nandutu hands self to Police

State withdraws red beret charges against Entebbe butcher

Jackson Mayanja set to return as KCCA interim head coach

Iron sheets scandal: ‘Aaagnes’ Nandutu dodges police summons, risks arrest

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.