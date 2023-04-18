McKenzie proposes to girlfriend

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Brian Mckenzie proposed to his girlfriend, Damalie, on Monday, April 17 2023.

His friend, Calvin the Entertainer, was the first to break the news on his socials.

“Congratulations my brother @kellamckenzie and Damalie…” he captioned the proposal video.

In the video, Mckenzie is seen removing a ring from his pocket, going down on one knee and popping the big question.

The answer is in the affirmative. He quickly plants the ring on Damalie’s finger, gets up and rushes for her lips. Both are draped in black outfits. Meanwhile, the guitar is playing in the background, while an all-white décor completes the romantic setting.

Three hours later, after perhaps all the activities of the day, McKenzie comes online and, without divulging much, writes: “Today was a good day.”

And the flood of congratulatory messages starts.

Mckenzie had always shared his frustration on social media of relatives in his village, especially around the festive season, asking him about when he planned to get married.

He is a father of one.