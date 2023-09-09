MC Kats vs. Alien Skin: Industry stakeholders divided over stage fracas

By Ahmad Muto

Keeping up with city events MC Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats and singer Alien Skin is fast becoming a high adrenaline sport given how their disagreement over youngster Champion Gudo has escalated.

The pair divided industry opinion on Friday, September 8, 2023 after a video emerged of MC Kats being dragged off stage at Geosteady’s Hotel Africana show by Alien Skin’s entourage seconds before he hit stage accompanied by Gudo as if he witnessed nothing unusual just before getting the crowd to sing along to his Party.

The incident largely angered industry stakeholders who argued that Alien Skin himself is a product of sympathy from harassment that he got subjected to by Pallaso months ago. He should have known better, also given his star has been up for less than a year yet.

Fire Base’s Zex Bilangilangi was one of the first few that reacted to the incident online with rage to match, wondering what happened to being civil.

“Just seen disturbing footage @mckatsug being assaulted on stage some guys allegedly Alienskin’s crew. Okay whatever differences might be there guys be civil. Am calling you guys out the same way I did when Alien (my good friend) was assaulted by Pallaso sometime back. Respect,” he wrote.

Media personality Douglas Suubi alias Dagy Nyce didn’t hide his disgust, branding the Sitya Danger’s team jokers, calling for an end to what he called violence.

“This VIOLENCE IS ENOUGH…!!!!! You can’t disrespect people like that, especially people who have worked so hard for his industry. You cannot take their contribution for a joke. @alien.skinug you and your whole team are JOKERS, Proper JOKERS, 6 months mu industry and you are behaving like this,” he ranted.

“@pallasomusic slapped you here and the whole nation sided with you for sympathy and now you here grooming violence @mckatsug I am with you every step and I mean EVERY STEP of the way…!! No.2, I DARE ANYBODY TO DO THIS TO ME, Me Dagy Nyce, I DARE ANYBODY. You will see, Maaso Ku Lutimbe,” he added.

However, not every industry stakeholder was in agreement with Kats, especially after observing the last few seconds before the incident.

A one Victor on X remarked that as much as it was awful to witness the unfortunate incident, he thinks Kats provoked team Alien Skin.

“What happened last night isn’t a good gesture, but as a person that saw everything, Alien Skin isn’t supposed to be blamed. Who comes on stage when they know they have issues with the artist performing next, on top of that, you refuse to drop the mic for the guy to perform,” he wrote.

The singer Ykee Benda agreed with him fully wondering why Kats was attempting to frustrate the singer’s performance.

“This regrettably is the truth…because I was right there too…. Kats is my guy and so is Alien …naye lwaki oba ogaana omuntu to perform on a concert you didn’t organize my guy? ..we all need to put some breaks …Tuleme kwemalamu mwana.”

The whole of August, MC Kats and Alien Skin clashed over 10-year-old, Champion Gudo’s education after Kampala Parents School offered to admit the youngster. Kats was meant to broker the arrangement between the school’s management and Alien Skin’s Fangone Forest music camp that takes care of the Gudo. However, out of frustration, he looked for Gudo’s father, much to the changrin of the family. Via a TikTok livestream over a week ago, they clashed with Gudo’s brother accusing Kats of interfering with their family affairs by presenting their father who abandoned his responsibilities years ago to the media to make statements on their behalf.

Gudo was allegedly briefly returned to Kawempe from where he was picked up again last week.