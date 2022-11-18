MC Kats to embark on HIV sensitisation in universities

By Musa Ssemwanga

Edwin Katamba, commonly known as MC Kats, is set to kick start a month-long HIV drive in universities today, Friday, November 18, beginning with St. Lawrence University.

Under his MC Kats Foundation, The U Can Tour is an initiative aimed at sensitising the youth, especially those at campus, about HIV/AIDS.

“The gospel we are spreading is that by 2030, this disease should be kicked out of Uganda. However, by word of mouth this won’t be possible, but only with action. This is the reason we’ve embarked on this month-long campaign. This tour will help us curb the increasing HIV-related stigma among campusers also,” said MC Kats.

Besides workshops, blood testing and counselling, there will also be entertainment by celebrities who appeal to the youth, particularly musicians, producers, comedians, he added.