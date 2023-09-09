Saturday, September 9, 2023
MC Kats files two police cases against Alien Skin

by Editorial Team

By Alfred Byenkya

Events MC and TV presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has filed two police cases against Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) and his management.

The first file with reference number SD REF 80/08/09/2023 is a cyber harassment and defamation case against Alien Skin and the second file with reference number SD REF 79/08/09/2023 is an assault case against Alien Skin’s body guard called Ibra.

He reported the two cases at Jinja Road Police Station following an incident at singer Geosteady’s Hotel Africana concert on September 8, where he was allegedly thrown off the stage by Alien Skin’s bodyguards before his performance.

Alien Skin and MC Kats fell out recently because of the way the Sitya Danger musician handled child singer Champion Gudo’s bursary offer that was given to him by the Ruparelia Foundation.

