Mc Kats, DJ Mercy Pro survive thumping at Cask Lounge

By Andrew Kwagala

There was drama at Cask Lounge Kololo on Thursday night when a video premiere night turned rowdy with a few celebrities surviving a massive beating.

According to eye witnesses, the fracas came about when an upcoming singer identified as Simon Sserugo a.k.a Wise KIlla wanted to premiere his new song of Nafunye produced by Gz Beats and video shot by Frank Jah.

Feffe Buusi’s manager, Arafat (right) looks confused during the video premiere. Photo by Andrew Kwagala

It turns out the singer’s management ( Devine Empire) headed by a one Stephen Kakooza approached a one Arafat (Feffe Bussi’s manager) to organize the premiere. They anticipated a colorful video premiere and opted for Cask Lounge which on Thursdays plays predominantly Ugandan music.

The singer’s managers look confused during the premiere at Cask Lounge. Photo by Andrew Kwagala



According to the singer’s management, they were billed a whooping sh21m, for the premiere and this was to cater for money for venue, bloggers, Tv and Radio DJs, Tv presenters promotional T-shirts, Arafat’s working fee, a crowd to cheer the artiste while he stepped on stage among others.

It was all normal. However at around 2:15 AM, MC Kats playing hype man’s role, introduced the singer on stage. When DJ Mercy Pro played the song, it had no video. Cue the mayhem. A furious manager first attacked Arafat who fled into darkness. He then went for MC Kats and Mercy Pro they were saved by ducking in the DJ’s box. They vowed to get back their money back.