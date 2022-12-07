MC Kats, Azawi claim Uganda is a test market for African music

By Ahmad Muto



Swangz Avenue songstress Priscilla Zawedde, popularly known by her stage name, Azawi, rattled feathers when she stated that Uganda is the continent’s test market for what will make it or fail musically.

According to her, it is because Ugandans generally just have exceptional music taste.



Via her Twitter page, she wrote: “Uganda is a test market for African music, if your song is big here, it can be a hit anywhere. We just have a good taste in music.”



Asked about why Uganda has failed to make good music itself, she replied, saying she also has no idea, but she expressed optimism that there would be a change soon.

“Good question, I honestly don’t know, but soon I believe things will change with the great new minds entering the industry. There’s no excuse for not making good music!”

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, media personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats said the Repeat It singer makes a valid point.



He said a Nigerian artiste they hosted on their TV show told them off air that any Nigerian artiste who does not perform in Uganda is not big back home.

“So Azawi is 100% right,” MC Kats said.

He added that he has gathered that the major setback here is the failure to push Ugandan music outside the country.

And also in Nigeria, MC Kats revealed that he learnt that they get Ugandan songs and redo them with a lot of art that an ordinary mind can’t figure them out easily as efforts of copy and paste.

This year alone saw a number of Nigerian artistes perform here back to back – Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Dai Verse, Chike and Fireboy DML. Oxlade checked in, but did not perform at Jamaican Beenie man’s concert.