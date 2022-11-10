Friday, November 11, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News MC Esco set to launch semi-live band
Top News

MC Esco set to launch semi-live band

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Musa Ssemwanga

For the past decade, Rosco Kizito aka MC Esco has cemented his name as one of the certified event hosts and marketers for different places.

News reaching our desk is that the father of one is set to launch a new experience in the Ugandan party lifestyle tonight, November 10, at Cask Lounge, Kololo in Kampala.

Dubbed MC Esco Zero and The Lifits, the semi-live band concept will feature a deejay, instrumentalists and hypeman.

‘’I am officially launching this experience tonight and I am inviting all industry stakeholders to be part of this groundbreaking innovation. This is what I am working on and God willingly, me and the band will be available for bookings,’’ said Esco.

The concept doesn’t only look at live performances, but also recorded mixes or mashups, according to the MC.

‘’Every year, we will release close to six mashups that will be available online for our fans,” he concluded.

You may also like

Ugandan named Luc Belaire East Africa ambassador

Miss Tourism Nabulya to represent Uganda in Malaysia

Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi jets in ahead of Friday concert

Singer Martha Mukisa asks Zambian star Mampi for collabo, snubbed

Valentino Kabenge set for London Dance Night fest

Businessman Ham Kiggundu runs to court of appeal over Kabaka land

Men held over raiding police boss’ home in Wakiso, raping maid

Jamaican singer Beenie Man accuses Chameleone of failing their collaboration

Police name suspected marijuana smokers in Kampala 

King Saha, Nwagi to headline Kassim Ouma boxing match

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.