MC Esco set to launch semi-live band

By Musa Ssemwanga

For the past decade, Rosco Kizito aka MC Esco has cemented his name as one of the certified event hosts and marketers for different places.

News reaching our desk is that the father of one is set to launch a new experience in the Ugandan party lifestyle tonight, November 10, at Cask Lounge, Kololo in Kampala.

Dubbed MC Esco Zero and The Lifits, the semi-live band concept will feature a deejay, instrumentalists and hypeman.

‘’I am officially launching this experience tonight and I am inviting all industry stakeholders to be part of this groundbreaking innovation. This is what I am working on and God willingly, me and the band will be available for bookings,’’ said Esco.

The concept doesn’t only look at live performances, but also recorded mixes or mashups, according to the MC.

‘’Every year, we will release close to six mashups that will be available online for our fans,” he concluded.