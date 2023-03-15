‘Mboozi Zamalwa’ can never be resurrected, says pioneer Shamin Mayanja

By Joan Murungi

Mboozi Zamalwa, an online comic show, has had great reception, with many people glued to watching the talented duo of Shamim Mayanja and Aaliyah Nanfuka, the pioneers of the show.

For quite some time now, however, the show hasn’t been airing on social media.

Neither of the two (Shamim and Aaliyah) nor their management has come out to clear the air.

In 2022, rumour had it that the acting comedy duo had split, but none of them said a thing about it.

While speaking on a local TV station, Aaliyah revealed that the team sat down with the producer and decided that the project should be put on hold over reasons she wasn’t willing to disclose.

However, she and the team never discussed about the specific time when the project should resume. To Shamim, the Mboozi Zamalwa project can never be resurrected.

“The project collapsed and I can’t pin my team members for its collapse in their absence. They all need to be here so that I am able to pin point whoever led to its collapse. That will give them a chance to explain themselves,” Shamim stated.

However, she said she is still friends with Aaliyah and that she is ready to work with her on any other project since the two never separated on bad terms.

“Mboozi zamalwa can’t be started again unless we bring up a new project. I am always willing to work with Aaliyah. If a project collapses and the director decides to end it, I am not to blame,” she said.

Shamim is glad that all the people she has worked with have found great opportunities elsewhere.