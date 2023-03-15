Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News ‘Mboozi Zamalwa’ can never be resurrected, says pioneer Shamin Mayanja
Top News

‘Mboozi Zamalwa’ can never be resurrected, says pioneer Shamin Mayanja

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

Mboozi Zamalwa, an online comic show, has had great reception, with many people glued to watching the talented duo of Shamim Mayanja and Aaliyah Nanfuka, the pioneers of the show.

For quite some time now, however, the show hasn’t been airing on social media.

Neither of the two (Shamim and Aaliyah) nor their management has come out to clear the air.

In 2022, rumour had it that the acting comedy duo had split, but none of them said a thing about it.

While speaking on a local TV station, Aaliyah revealed that the team sat down with the producer and decided that the project should be put on hold over reasons she wasn’t willing to disclose.

However, she and the team never discussed about the specific time when the project should resume. To Shamim, the Mboozi Zamalwa project can never be resurrected.

“The project collapsed and I can’t pin my team members for its collapse in their absence. They all need to be here so that I am able to pin point whoever led to its collapse. That will give them a chance to explain themselves,” Shamim stated.

However, she said she is still friends with Aaliyah and that she is ready to work with her on any other project since the two never separated on bad terms.

Mboozi zamalwa can’t be started again unless we bring up a new project. I am always willing to work with Aaliyah. If a project collapses and the director decides to end it, I am not to blame,” she said.

Shamim is glad that all the people she has worked with have found great opportunities elsewhere.

You may also like

Aganaga, Papa Cidy explain why they never sang at ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

Vision Group journalist granted bail after five days in prison

‘Small’ promoters irked by new rules set by National Promoters Association

Missing bride hands self to Police, accuses parents of forceful marriage

Ghanaian travel vlogger receives apology for deportation

Diamond Platnumz reveals details of last chat with Costa Titch

Kampala pastor arrested over aggravated trafficking in children

PICTORIAL: Miss Uganda contestants bring A game to Top Model challenge

Big Brother Titans: Blaqboi is new head of house

Bukedde’s Phoebe Kukkiriza to do collabo with Spice Diana, featuring Barbie Itungo

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.