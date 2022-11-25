Friday, November 25, 2022
Mbarara’s DJ Alberto survives electric shock

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Mbarara-based deejay Akatukunda Albert Kakye alias DJ Alberto43 has, through his social media, revealed that on Sunday, November 20, he came close to severely injuring his vital body organs or losing his life after getting exposed to electric current.


The radio and club deejay shared a photo wearing an arm sling pouch and explained that he sustained the injury during a brunch.

“You will miss me on the decks for a few days. Need your kind prayers. Been down since Sunday, got shocked by electricity while setting up brunch for Sunday. I am on medication and responding slowly. See ya soon,” he tweeted.

DJ Aludah, Roja, singer Mudra are some of the entertainers that have since wished him a quick recovery, among a number of his fans from Mbarara and other parts of the country.


Common in Kampala, he plays at some of Mbarara’s elite hangout like The Heat, LA Rooftop lounge where he plays at the Mbarara Brunch Sundays. He is also good friends with the DJ duo, Slickstuart and Roja and Comedy Store Alex Muhangi.

